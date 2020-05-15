WINNIPEG -- For the third straight day, Manitoba is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, announced no new cases in Manitoba as of Friday.

The total number of cases since March 12 remains at 289.

“We’re continuing to follow our numbers, and they’re continuing to remain favourable,” Roussin said. “We’ll look to further loosen public restrictions as we get closer to June. That could include things like group size allowances, but we have to do it cautiously and gradually, so we don’t get a reversal of our progress to date.”

The total number of active cases is now at 28, while 254 individuals are listed as recovered. Three people remain hospitalized, with one person in intensive care.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba remains at seven.

Roussin reminded Manitobans to remain “COVID careful” if they decide to go camping or to a cottage over the long weekend. He specifically advised Manitobans to keep gatherings at 10 people of fewer, pack extra supplies, and not to travel if they’re feeling sick.

“It’s vital not only this weekend, or not only when going to the cottage or cabin, it’s vital to not be going out when you’re ill,” he said, adding it can put extra demand on health care systems in smaller centres.

Roussin said 814 laboratory tests for COVID-19 were performed Thursday. Since February, 33,045 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Manitoba.

On Thursday, lineups of vehicles could be seen at community testing sites in Winnipeg. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can get tested for the disease without requiring a referral.