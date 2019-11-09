WINNIPEG -- Three people – a man, woman, and 2-year-old girl – died on Friday during a fire at a mobile home near the community of Plumas, Man., according to RCMP.

Police and emergency crews went to the fire on PR 265 between 73W and 74W at 5:25 p.m., and found a mobile home up in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, Mounties and fire crew went into the home and found three bodies: a 36-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl. They all lived in the home.

Four other kids, who also lived in the mobile home, were found safe at another location.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The fire is being investigated with the help of the Office of the Fire Commissioner.