Three dead, one hospitalized after crash on Manitoba highway

Three people are dead and one person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on a Manitoba roadway.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP were called to the collision Tuesday at around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Provincial Road 200, about 70 kilometres south of Winnipeg, Man.

Mounties say their investigation found a vehicle travelling northbound on Provincial Road 200 failed to stop at the intersection, and was hit by a westbound SUV.

The 43-year-old man from Mitchell, Man. who was driving the SUV was not physically injured.

Three of the four occupants in the northbound vehicle - a 32-year-old and a 31-year-old man, and a woman who has yet to be identified - were pronounced dead at the scene. They were all from Winnipeg, police say.

A 32-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries where she remains in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.