Three dead, one hospitalized after crash on Manitoba highway

An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated photo. (File Image) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated photo. (File Image)
Three people are dead and one person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on a Manitoba roadway.

St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP were called to the collision Tuesday at around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Provincial Road 200, about 70 kilometres south of Winnipeg, Man.

Mounties say their investigation found a vehicle travelling northbound on Provincial Road 200 failed to stop at the intersection, and was hit by a westbound SUV.

The 43-year-old man from Mitchell, Man. who was driving the SUV was not physically injured.

Three of the four occupants in the northbound vehicle - a 32-year-old and a 31-year-old man, and a woman who has yet to be identified - were pronounced dead at the scene. They were all from Winnipeg, police say.

A 32-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries where she remains in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate.

