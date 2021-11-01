Three dead; two hurt in rollover on Manitoba's PR 280

WINNIPEG -

Three people died and two people were injured in a single-car rollover on Provincial Road 280 between Thompson and Tataskweyak Cree Nation on Saturday.

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP responded to the crash around 8 p.m.

When they got to the scene, they found a 40-year-old man dead after he was ejected from the car.

Mounties note there were four other people in the car—a 21-year-old woman with significant injuries who was sitting in the front passenger seat; a 44-year-old woman sitting in the backseat who had died; a 42-year-old man in the backseat with minor injuries; and the driver, a 30-year-old man, with serious injuries.

The driver died as he was given medical care.

The 21-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg, where she remains in stable condition. The 42-year-old man was treated and released.

Everyone in the car was from Tataskweyak Cree Nation.

RCMP officers and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating