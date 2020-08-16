WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP responded to three separate deadly crashes in 24 hours on the weekend.

The first incident happened on Aug. 16, at around 4:05 a.m. Steinbach RCMP received a report that there was a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

It happened in the westbound lane of Highway 1, west of Richer, between Road 41E and 42E, in the Rural Municipality of Ste. Anne.

Officers investigated the incident and determined a semi hit a 46-year-old man from Steinbach who was walking along the highway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that same day, at around 4:30 p.m., Falcon Lake RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1, two kilometres west of the Falcon Lake exit, in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

RCMP believe a vehicle that was being driven by a 20-year-old man from Prince George B.C. veered into oncoming traffic while travelling eastbound on Highway 1, after going through a curve in the road.

Investigators said the vehicle hit a pickup truck and then hit a westbound semi. The 20-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

The third incident happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 17, when Ste. Rose RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover on the Crane River First Nation.

Officers believe the driver of the vehicle failed to make a turn, which resulted in the vehicle leaving the roadway and rolling.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Brandon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP, along with Forensic Collision Reconstructionists, continue to investigate all three crashes.