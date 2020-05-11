Three fires that broke out within just over one hour of one another kept firefighters in Winnipeg busy Monday night.

According to a city spokesperson, crews were first called at 7:13 p.m. to a fire in a home in the 400-block of Flora Avenue.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the building. Crews entered the home to fight the fire, declaring it under control at 7:49 p.m.

A search of the house found no one inside and no injuries were reported.

At 8:26, just over an hour after being called to the first fire, firefighters were called to another fire at a two-storey residence in the 100-block of Lipton Street.

Crews found smoke coming from the building when they arrived and the fire was under control by 8:51. Everyone got out safely before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

Minutes after being called to the second fire, firefighters were called at 8:28 p.m. to another fire in a two-storey multi-family home in the 400 block of Alfred Avenue.

Everyone inside managed to get out before firefighters arrived. Crews entered the building to fight the fire, which was under control at 8:52 p.m. No injuries were reported.

All three fires are under investigation and no damage estimates were available Monday night.

Earlier on Tuesday, Alex Forrest, president of United Firefighters of Winnipeg, tweeted that there had been more than 20 fires in Winnipeg in the past two weeks.