WINNIPEG -- Three people were taken to hospital after an assault at a hotel on Main Street Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a hotel on Main Street between Alexander and Logan Avenue at 7:24 a.m.

Police said three injured men were found inside a suite.

One male was taken to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable condition. The other two were taken in stable condition.

Anyone with information asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).