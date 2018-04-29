A one vehicle crash caused a portion of Highway 221 to be closed down this morning.

One woman was airlifted to Health Sciences Centre with life-threatening injuries, while two others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators determined the vehicle lost control causing to roll over and ejecting one of women from the car. They believe alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

The accident happened on PR 221, nearly 5km west of Highway 101 causing police to close the highway from Colony Creek to Rosser.