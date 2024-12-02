WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Three lottery prizes from tickets sold in Manitoba still unclaimed

An undated photo of a customer in Ontario holding two Lotto Max tickets at a retailer. (File Photo/CTV News) An undated photo of a customer in Ontario holding two Lotto Max tickets at a retailer. (File Photo/CTV News)
If you recently bought a lottery ticket in Manitoba, check your numbers.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) said in a news release three tickets sold in Manitoba were picked in Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 draws over the weekend.

The company said a $1 million ticket was purchased somewhere in Winnipeg with the numbers matching 7, 12, 15, 21, 22, 30, and 41 as one of 21 MaxMillions prizes drawn on Friday.

Meanwhile, a ticket bought in Winnipeg which matched the selection 36955621-01 took home one of the 40 Lotto 6/49 SuperDraw prizes worth $25,000, which was drawn on Saturday.

Another ticket, which the corporation said was bought somewhere outside Winnipeg, won another $25,000 SuperDraw. The ticket matched the selection 37374441-01.

According to WCLC, the winners have yet to claim their prizes. They can do so by contacting 1-800-665-3313 or using the Lotto Spot App.

