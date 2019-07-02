

CTV News Winnipeg





Three men have been charged after Winnipeg police allege three women were forced to work in the sex trade – and officers are worried there could be more victims.

The Winnipeg Police Service counter exploitation unit began its investigation when police learned of one of the women on April 29. Police said officers then discovered two other victims.

Police allege the victims told them one of the suspects introduced them to the other men in April with the intention of having them work in the sex trade and they were promised money, housing, clothes and amenities.

Officers said in a news release that between April 29 and June 9, ads were posted online portraying the women as “escorts who provide sexual services.”

Police said the suspects would answer the online requests and arrange meetings at Winnipeg hotels. They allege that on a number of occasions the suspects would drive the women to the locations, meet with the customers, and take payment. The women were reportedly given cocaine more than once, police said.

Police also said the women felt threatened to agree to the demands.

On Saturday police made arrests.

Bego Muhmutovic, 19; Ali Noaman Jaljal Zangana, 20; and Yahya Ahmed Yahya, 19, have all been charged with several offences including procuring person to provide sexual services. They have been detained.

Police believe the suspects might have rented facilities throughout Winnipeg.

Anyone with information related to crimes of procuring for sexual services or human trafficking is asked to contact 204-986-3464 or Crime Stoppers.