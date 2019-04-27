

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service says emergency crews responded to a report of an injured person in the 100 block of Osborne Street North around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Once on scene, police say they found three men with serious injuries. All three were taken to hospital in critical condition.

The men remain in hospital and have been upgraded to stable condition.

No other information is available at this time.

The WPS’ major crime unit has taken over the investigation and is asking anyone with information to call 204-986-8477-6219.