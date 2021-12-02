Three more COVID-19 deaths, 172 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Thursday

WINNIPEG -

The province has reported the deaths of three more Manitobans linked to COVID-19, along with 172 COVID-19 cases.

No details were provided about the deaths on Thursday, but the provincial COVID-19 dashboard reported the total number of COVID-19 deaths has increased to 1,324.

Along with the deaths, the dashboard identified 172 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday. These new cases bring Manitoba's total to 68,166, which includes 1,356 active cases and 65,486 recoveries.

Of the new cases on Thursday, the province said 89 are unvaccinated, nine are partially vaccinated and 74 are fully vaccinated.

The new cases include:

48 cases in the Winnipeg health region, which has 312 active cases;

65 cases in the Southern Health region, which has 510 active cases;

14 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 161 active cases;

27 cases in the Northern health region, which has 274 active cases; and

18 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, which has 99 active cases.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate is 5.1 per cent.

The province also released data on the test positivity rates in Manitoba's health regions.

As of Wednesday, the Southern Health region has the highest five-day test positivity rate per 100, sitting at 15 per cent.

The Interlake Eastern health region and the Northern health region are both 6.6 per cent, following by the Prairie Mountain Health region at 5.8 per cent.

The Winnipeg health region is at 2.7 per cent.

A total of 147 people were in hospital with COVID-19 as of Thursday, including 92 people who have active cases. Of those with active cases, the province said 49 are unvaccinated, 39 are fully vaccinated and four are partially vaccinated.

Among the hospitalizations, 24 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, including 16 who have active cases. Among those active cases, 15 are unvaccinated and one person is fully vaccinated.