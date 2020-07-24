WINNIPEG -- As the province's Phase Four plan comes into effect on Saturday, Cineplex and Landmark Theatres have announced they will each be opening theatres on Saturday.

Cineplex announced it will open two theatres. SilverCity St. Vital Cinemas, located in the St. Vital mall will be opening its door along with Scotiabank Theatre, which is located at CF Polo Park.

Landmark said its Grant Park location will also being opening on Saturday. Theatres in Brandon and Winkler will open on Friday, July 31

Cineplex said in a news release it is using a phased approach to reopening and more theatres will reopen in the next several weeks, which includes three in Manitoba.

Sara Moore, the senior vice-president of marketing for Cineplex said it is important to get things right.

"We want to make sure that guests feel welcome, that our staff are fully trained and ready to welcome everybody back. So we are taking a real patient approach to getting all our theatres open across the country again," said Moore.

All three movie theatres will look different compared to how it looked before the pandemic hit.

Cineplex said several measures will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The measures include:

• Having reserved seating for all theatres, which will see seating options automatically blocked off to allow for physical distancing;

• Reducing capacity in all auditoriums;

• Enhanced cleaning throughout all facilities, including high touch areas such as seats and restrooms;

• Theatres will only be accepting debit and credit cards for payments. Gift cards will be an exception to the rule;

• Concession options will be limited to popcorn and other core concessions;

• Employees will be wearing personal protective equipment; and

• Hand sanitizer will be available for all guests and employees throughout the buildings.

Landmark Cinemas will have similar procedures in place, which includes 50 per cent available seating in auditoriums, reducing showtimes, and increasing times between shows. There will also be enhanced cleaning measures for common and high touch areas and all staff will wear PPE and be required to wash their hands every 30 minutes.

Cineplex also announced the Rec Room at Seasons is now open, but it will have reduced hours.

“The past four months have given us a new appreciation for the importance of friends and family and the power of shared experiences with those we love,” said Ellis Jacob, president, and CEO of Cineplex, in a news release. “Entertaining is what we do best, and we simply can’t wait to safely welcome guests back to our theatres and The Rec Room for some much-deserved entertainment, fun and escape.”

As part of welcoming back Winnipeggers and Manitobans to the theatre, Cineplex said it will be offering tickets for $5 and theatres will be showing popular new releases as well as summer favorites.

Landmark too will have $5 movie tickets and on Tuesdays, tickets will $2.99.