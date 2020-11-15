WINNIPEG -- It was a busy night for Winnipeg firefighters as they extinguished three fires early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were first called to a blaze in a vacant one-storey house in Chalmers at 12:21 a.m.

The WFPS said when crews arrived at the fire on Union Avenue West, firefighters saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the house.

According to the WFPS, crews launched a defensive attack using an aerial ladder, declaring the fire under control at 1:08 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no damage estimates are available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DUFFERIN AVENUE

About an hour later, at 1:26 a.m., the WFPS were called to a fire in a single-storey house on Dufferin Avenue between Andrews Street and Powers Street.

The WFPS said it launched an offensive attack once it arrived but deteriorating conditions forced firefighters to switch to a defensive attack using an aerial ladder to protect neighbouring buildings from the heat and flames.

The fire was declared under control at 5:19 a.m. No injuries were reported and no damage estimates are available.

The City of Winnipeg said drivers in the area should be careful, as the water used to fight the fire has made the road icy. It said it is monitoring the area and applying sand and de-icing agents as required.

DOWLING AVENUE EAST

At 3:24 a.m., firefighters were called to another fire in a one-storey house on Dowling Avenue East in the Kildare - Redonda area.

The WFPS said smoke was coming from the house on arrival.

The fire service said an offensive attack was launched and declared the fire to be under control at 4:18 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no damage estimates are available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.