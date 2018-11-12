

CTV Winnipeg





Three men have been arrested after a woman was stabbed and robbed while walking in a back lane.

Winnipeg police said the incident took place on Friday in the back lane between McGee Street and Maryland Street, north of Wellington Avenue.

When officers went to the area they found a 27-year-old woman with upper body injuries. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has now been upgraded to stable but guarded condition.

The major crimes unit investigated and said that the woman was walking in the back lane when three men approached her and demanded her belongings. Officers allege she was then stabbed multiple times before she was pushed the ground where the assault continued. The victim was then robbed and the suspects left.

On Sunday around 1:05 a.m., police arrested three people in the 500 block of Sherbrook Street,

Daniel Joey Bouchie, 20, Shaun William Joseph Cook, 19, and John Henry Sinclair, 19, have each been charged with a number of offences including robbery and aggravated assault. Sinclair was also processed on two outstanding arrest warrants.

All three men are in custody.