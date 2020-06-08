WINNIPEG -- Three people from Winnipeg are facing several meth and weapons charges after being stopped by RCMP in Selkirk.

On June 5, Selkirk RCMP stopped a vehicle on Sophia Street in Selkirk.

Officers said the licence plates on the vehicle were stolen and everyone inside the vehicle was arrested.

RCMP said officers then searched the vehicle and found a firearm, ammunition, zip ties, bear spray, knives, weapons, methamphetamine, and break-in tools.

Curtis Duval, 29, Shyanne Hudson, 33, and Jamie Gerbrandt, 31, are facing several charges, including:

• Possessing methamphetamine;

• Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm;

• Unsafe storage of a firearm;

• Three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon;

• Two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

• Possessing break-in instruments;

• Two counts of possessing property obtained by crime; and

• The unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

All three remain in custody and were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

RCMP continue to investigate. None of the charges have been tested in court.