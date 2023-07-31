Three people in hospital after crash at Carberry interchange

Authorities are investigating a serious crash that happened Monday at the same spot where a bus crash claimed the lives of 17 people last month.

RCMP Manitoba says at 4:45 p.m. Monday evening they were called to a three vehicle collision on Highway 5 and Highway 1. They say a southbound pickup truck entered the Highway 1 intersection, colliding with an SUV travelling eastbound. That crash pushed the two vehicles across the highway and into a third vehicle which was waiting at a Highway 5 stops sign south of Highway 1.

STARS tells CTV News it transported a female patient in her 40s to Health Sciences Centre in critical condition. Two other people were taken to a local hospital. RCMP says the injuries are being considered serious.

At the time of the crash, multiple ambulances, fire trucks, and RCMP vehicles were seen responding. STARS confirmed to CTV News it was at the scene.

RCMP say Highway 1 is partly closed for the safety of others and its ongoing investigation.

SECOND CRASH AT SAME INTERSECTION

Monday's crash occurred at the same intersection where a passenger bus carrying Dauphin-area seniors collided with a semi-truck on June 15. That crash claimed the lives of 17 people.

“We very much appreciate that this may be extraordinarily upsetting for some people considering the recent mass casualty collision at the same intersection,” Inspector Lee Fortin of RCMP West District said in a statement.

“This is very early in this investigation and we need to do our work to confirm information and determine what happened. We will provide updates as soon as we are able. We urge anyone who is triggered by this incident to seek appropriate supports.”

More details to come.

With files from CTV's Taylor Brock