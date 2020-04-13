WINNIPEG -- Three people are in hospital, one in serious condition, after a car crash on Arlington Street, said the city.

According to the city, crews responded to a collision in the 1700 block of Arlington Street around 3:50 p.m. Monday.

Winnipeg police closed an intersection on Arlington Street due to a collision. The street is closed between Mountain Avenue and McRae Avenue.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, with significant damage to both vehicles. A home on Arlington was also damaged, with one vehicle resting against the front wall.

The city said three people were transported to hospital, one in serious condition and two in stable condition.