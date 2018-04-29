Fire crews successfully rescued 3 people from a rooming house fire early Sunday morning.

Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service were called to the first block of Lily Street at 2:30 am to find smoke and flames emerging from the third storey.

“A quick offensive attack extinguished the fire in the upper suite,” Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said

All three people inside the home were taken to hospital.

Winnipeg Fire said the extent of the damage is unknown and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the arson unit.