WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP are currently on the scene of a crash on Highway 7 that resulted in several life-threatening injuries.

The collision took place on Highway 7, about 10 km south of Arborg, Man., when two vehicles crashed head on into each other.

Mounties said three people suffered life-threatening injuries.

Highway 7 is closed and people are asked to avoid the area.

Officers said once they have more information, they will share it.

This is a developing story. More details to come.