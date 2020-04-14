WINNIPEG -- Three people were taken to hospital, with one in serious condition, after a car crash on Arlington Street, according to Winnipeg police.

Officer said emergency crews responded to a collision at the intersection of Church Avenue and Arlington Street around 3:50 p.m. Monday.

Police said a Dodge Charger was speeding eastbound on Church Avenue, and as it crossed Arlington Street, it collided with a Dodge Dart heading south on Arlington Street.

The collision caused both vehicles to crash into a house on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Two occupants of the Dart and the only person in the Charger were taken to hospital. The passenger of the Dart was transported in critical condition. Both drivers were listed as stable.

While dealing with the incident, Winnipeg police closed Arlington Street from Mountain Avenue and Machray Avenue.

No charges have been laid at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.