

CTV Winnipeg





An afternoon fire in the West End has left three pets dead.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called around 12:30 p.m. Friday for a house fire in the 700 block of Lipton Street.

Fire officials said when crews arrived smoke was coming from all sides of the house and with some flames visible.

No one was home at the time.

Fire officials said two dogs and a snake were turned over to animal services.

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said all three animals died as a result of the smoke.

No update on what caused the fire or estimated amount of damage but fire officials say the people living in the residence had to find another place to go.