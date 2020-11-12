WINNIPEG -- The Lord Selkirk School Division announced on Thursday that a student has tested positive for COVID-19 at each of three different schools within the division.

A letter to parents sent Thursday lists the affected schools as: East Selkirk Middle School, William S. Patterson, and Lord Selkirk Regional Comprehensive Secondary School in the Life Skills area.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have asked students and staff in these locations to remain home tomorrow Friday, November 13th, in order to complete the enhanced cleaning required," Jerret Long, the superintendent for the school division said in the letter.

Long said the school division is working with the province to figure out close contacts and next steps.

"Each situation is unique, and we will continue to collaborate with Public Health on a case-by-case basis."