

Renée Rodgers





RCMP said that three suspects have been located and taken into custody after an officer was shot in Onanole, Man on Wednesday.

The first suspect was found alone and the other two together. The RCMP said they are now searching for a fourth suspect.

3 suspects in custody in relation to #rcmpmb officer shooting in Onanole last night. Investigation continuing to determine if any suspects outstanding — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 30, 2018

STAR7 confirmed they were called to Onanole around 10:15 p.m. They said they responded to a report about a man in his 40s, who was hurt during an altercation. He was airlifted to the Health Sciences Centre in serious but stable condition.

#rcmpmb can now confirm a male officer was shot & sustained serious injuries. He remains in hospital. Our thoughts & hearts are with his family. We will provide updates when we can. Thank you all for the support — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 30, 2018

While searching for the suspects, the RCMP warned residents in the area to lock their doors and windows, as they were considered to be armed and dangerous.

“I know my community and Onanole had a sleepless night and quite anxious and concerned of what’s going on and what can transpire yet,” said Harrison Park reeve Lloyd Ewashko.

One RCMP officer told CTV News that he was on vacation, but the injured man was his friend, so he came in on his day off to help find the suspects. He said the last he heard was that his friend was doing alright.

During the search all RCMP resources were utilized. They will be holding a press conference at their Manitoba headquarters at 10 a.m

Media – a press conference is planned at RCMP Manitoba Headquarters at 10:00 this morning regarding the incident in Onanole — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 30, 2018

Highway 262 from Highway 10 to Highway 367 is closed for a police investigation.