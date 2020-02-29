WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is warning home owners about the dangers of carbon monoxide after a leak in a single-family home on Saturday.

Earlier Saturday morning, WFPS attended to a house in the 700 block of Parkhill Street after a carbon monoxide alarm activated.

When crews arrived on scene, they conducted air quality testing and found carbon monoxide within the home.

Everyone inside the home evacuated before crews arrived. Paramedics transported three patients to hospital in stable condition.

WFPS said this incident is an example of why all residents should have a working carbon monoxide alarm and should test it regularly.

It also gave these tips for preventing carbon monoxide exposure:

Have fuel-burning appliances such as furnaces, wood-burning fireplaces, and gas dryers cleaned and checked annually by a qualified service technician,

Install a carbon monoxide alarm on all levels of your home ensuring one is located close to the sleeping area where it will awaken the occupants when asleep,

Never idle vehicles in an attached garage, even if the garage door is open,

Ensure that all fresh air intake vents, exhaust vents, and chimneys are clear of snow, insulation, leaves, bird nests, lint, or debris,

Make sure wood stoves are properly installed and ventilated,

Never use gasoline-powered engines, charcoal or propane barbecues/grills or kerosene stoves in closed spaces or indoors,

Check forced air fans for proper ventilation. (Source: WPFS)

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless, and tasteless gas that is a by-product of the combustion process.

According to WFPS, symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure can mimic those of the common flu: headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, mental confusion, shortness of breath, weakness, and vision or hearing impairment.

If you suspect carbon monoxide in your home, exit immediately and call 911.