WINNIPEG -- Three people from a home on Ashton Avenue were taken to hospital following an early-morning fire on Friday.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire in a one storey home in the 0-100 block at 4:38 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home. Crews began working to extinguish the fire.

(CTV News photo Ken Gabel)

The fire was declared under control at 5:27 a.m.

The occupants of the home got out before fire crews arrived. Crews took three people to the hospital in stable condition, WFPS said.

There are no damage estimates for the fire, and the cause is under investigation.

(CTV News photo Ken Gabel)