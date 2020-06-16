WINNIPEG -- Three teens are facing several charges following a robbery at a convenience store Monday night.

Around 11:55 p.m., officers were called to the store in the 100 block of Marion Street.

Police said a group of teens entered the store and took several food items and drinks and left.

As they were leaving, police said they discharged a can of bear spray at an employee.

Officers, along with the K9 unit, were able to find the teens at a nearby hotel, and officers found a can of bear spray and stolen items.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with robbery, possessing a weapon, possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized, and five counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

He remains in custody.

A 17-year-old male was charged with robbery, possessing a weapon, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

A 15-year-old male is also facing charges of possessing a weapon and failing to comply with a sentence.

The two were released on an undertaking.

None of the charges have been proven in court. The major crimes unit continues to investigate the incident.