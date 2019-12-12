Three teens arrested after 75-year-old man threatened, robbed in his home: RCMP
Cannabis, a machete and pellet gun were taken from the home. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
WINNIPEG -- Three teenagers have been arrested after a 75-year-old man was threatened with a weapon and robbed at his home in Fisher River Cree Nation, Man., on Dec. 7, according to RCMP.
Mounties responded to the home invasion around 5:30 a.m. Police say three people went into the home, threatened the homeowner with a weapon, and stole cannabis, a machete, and a pellet gun.
The victim was not hurt.
Later that same day, three teenagers from the community were arrested.
Two 17-year-old boys were charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats. A 15-year-old is facing robbery charges.
Police are investigating.