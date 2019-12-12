WINNIPEG -- Three teenagers have been arrested after a 75-year-old man was threatened with a weapon and robbed at his home in Fisher River Cree Nation, Man., on Dec. 7, according to RCMP.

Mounties responded to the home invasion around 5:30 a.m. Police say three people went into the home, threatened the homeowner with a weapon, and stole cannabis, a machete, and a pellet gun.

The victim was not hurt.

Later that same day, three teenagers from the community were arrested.

Two 17-year-old boys were charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats. A 15-year-old is facing robbery charges.

Police are investigating.