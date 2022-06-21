Three teens charged following shooting at Red River Exhibition: Winnipeg police

Three teens have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Red River Exhibition that sent a 16-year-old to hospital Monday night.

Police said officers were called to the 3900 block of Portage Avenue around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 16-year-old male was found being tended to by medical services and he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said he was later upgraded to stable condition.

At around 7:23 p.m., police said a cab was pulled over in the area of Tyndall Avenue and Burrows Avenue. Three people in the vehicle were taken into custody and a handgun was found according to police.

Police believe the shooting happened after an altercation.

Police on scene at Red River Exhibition after one person sent to hospital.

CTV News was previously told that the park remained open after the incident and police said it was not necessary to close the area.

Police have charged two 17-year-old males and a 15-year-old female in connection with the incident.

One of the 17-year-olds was charged with multiple firearm offences as well as a count of aggravated assault, two counts of failing to comply with a sentence and two counts of failing to comply with the condition of a release order.

The 15-year-old female was also charged with aggravated assault and multiple firearm offences.

Both teens remain in custody.

The other 17-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and he was released on an undertaking.

The charges against them have not been proven in court..

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen, Danton Unger and Katherine Dow.