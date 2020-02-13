WINNIPEG -- Three teenage boys were stabbed during a fight inside a Winnipeg grocery store, according to police.

Officers were called Tuesday evening around 7 p.m. to the Tyndall Square Safeway at 850 Keewatin Street. When officers arrived, two 16-year-old boys were found with serious injuries, and were taken to hospital in critical condition. Police said they have since been upgraded to stable.

Meantime, a third 16-year-old boy went to the hospital on his own with stab wounds, and has also since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police believe several boys were involved in a fight, at which time pepper spray was used, and three boys were stabbed.

Investigators are hoping to speak with any customers or employees that may have witnessed the fight inside the grocery store. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.