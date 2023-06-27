Three tornadoes confirmed in Manitoba: ECCC

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Manitoba last week.

ECCC, along with the Northern Tornadoes Project run by Western University, confirmed three tornadoes on June 20 near William Lake Provincial Park, Killarney and Bagot.

The first tornado, impacting William Lake and nearby rural areas, took place at 9:35 p.m. The tornado damaged trees and was given a preliminary rating of EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The wind speed was estimated at 145 km/h.

Drone footage shows the damage from a tornado near William Lake Provincial Park on June 20, 2023. (Image source: The Northern Tornadoes Project)

The second tornado occurred north of Killarney at 9:55 p.m., and was also given an EF-1 preliminary rating. It damaged trees and farm structures and had an estimated wind speed of 155 km/h.

The final tornado in Bagot, also given a preliminary EF-1 rating, had an estimated wind speed of 135 km/h and damaged trees and farm structures.

ECCC said the strength rating of the tornadoes could change if more information becomes available.

Anyone with pictures of damage from the tornadoes can call ECCC at 1-800-239-0484 or email storm@ec.gc.ca.