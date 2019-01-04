

CTV Winnipeg





A three-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a car while in a driveway in Stonewall, Man., on Thursday.

RCMP said they received a report about a collision between a pedestrian and vehicle on 1st Avenue North around 1 p.m.

According to police, the child was in the driveway of a home when she was hit by a vehicle, which was being driven by a man. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The Mounties said speed and alcohol aren’t considered to be factors in the crash, and that it doesn’t seem like charges will be laid.

Stonewall RCMP with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.