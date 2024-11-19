WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Throne speech promises new legislature statue, teases plans for toppled Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria statue damage update
Share

The Manitoba legislative grounds will get a new statue on its front lawn, while the future of the historic Queen Victoria statue toppled by protesters three years ago has not yet been carved in stone.

The news came in the NDP government’s throne speech delivered Tuesday.

In the speech, the NDP government said it will commission a new statue for the front lawn of the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The statue will depict a mother and child bison and will serve as a reminder of the harms caused for families in the residential school era, according to the speech.

This new statue will fill the now-vacant space where the historic Queen Victoria statue once stood. It was toppled by protesters on Canada Day in 2021, who covered it with red paint and removed its head.

The former PC government had deemed the statue beyond repair and rejected the idea of replicating it.

However there may still be a future for the piece.

On Tuesday, the NDP government announced it will convene a group of cultural institutions, museums, and heritage experts to determine “the best way to display and honour this historic monument.”

Premier Wab Kinew said it is important to preserve the statue and the “living memory” of the events surrounding its toppling. He said the statue will likely be displayed in its current condition, as he was told the statue is beyond repair.

There is no timeline given in the throne speech as to when the new statue will be erected at the legislature.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What three storms impacting the country have in common

A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' cyclone is bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.

Woman charged after Ontario toddler dies from drug toxicity

A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News