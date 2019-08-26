Two waves of thunderstorms, late Sunday night and early Monday morning, capped off a wet weekend in Winnipeg and across Manitoba.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the first thunderstorm rolled into Winnipeg around 7 p.m. Sunday, and the second hit around 3 a.m. Monday.

ECCC said between the two thunderstorms, parts of the city received up to 60 mm of rain.

The northern half of the city received between 10 and 20 mm, and the southern half received 20 to 60 mm.

In the southwestern part of the province, the storm brought high winds and large hail.

In Kola, Man., there was a report of golf ball-sized hail around 3:20 p.m. Sunday, and ECCC said winds reached speeds of 94 kilometres per hour.

-With files from CTV's Colleen Bready