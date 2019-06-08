

Jeremie Charron, CTV Winnipeg





Thunderstorms, rain and heavy gusting winds hit many parts of Manitoba Friday night, causing some damage.

A number of power lines and poles were damaged during the storm, leaving many without power.

St. Andrews and Gimli were some of the hardest hit communities where some were still without power Saturday morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the highest powered wind gusts in the province were recorded in Gimli at 133 kilometres per hour.

In Winnipeg a wind gust of 91 kilometres per hour was reported at the airport.

According to Manitoba Hydro as of Saturday afternoon approximately 2,000 customers are still without power in the province.

#mboutage Continuing to clean up after yesterday’s storm. Still approx. 2,000 customers out but we’re making progress in hard hit areas such as St. Andrews where 1,400 restored since this morning. Thanks all for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/PPbrt97K2s — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) June 8, 2019

#mboutage St. Andrews: over 24 poles in area severely damaged and need to be replaced. Expect outages to continue through the day. Additional construction resources brought in to support effort. Better estimate of restoration times early this afternoon. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) June 8, 2019

#mboutage Gimli is one of the places hard hit by tonight’s storms with number of poles and lines down. Hoping to have most customers restored by early tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/ND0kV2Ogfo — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) June 8, 2019

Storm knocks train off tracks

In the Portage La Prairie area part of a train was knocked off the tracks.

CN Rail says approximately 23 cars were knocked down.

The cause is under investigation but Environment Canada says the train likely encountered winds of 100 to 120 kilometres per hour.

No injuries, leaks or spills were reported.