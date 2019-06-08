Featured
Thunderstorms, rain and heavy winds cause damage across province Friday
(Submitted)
Jeremie Charron, CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, June 8, 2019 1:13PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, June 8, 2019 3:02PM CST
Thunderstorms, rain and heavy gusting winds hit many parts of Manitoba Friday night, causing some damage.
A number of power lines and poles were damaged during the storm, leaving many without power.
St. Andrews and Gimli were some of the hardest hit communities where some were still without power Saturday morning.
Environment and Climate Change Canada says the highest powered wind gusts in the province were recorded in Gimli at 133 kilometres per hour.
In Winnipeg a wind gust of 91 kilometres per hour was reported at the airport.
According to Manitoba Hydro as of Saturday afternoon approximately 2,000 customers are still without power in the province.
In the Portage La Prairie area part of a train was knocked off the tracks.
CN Rail says approximately 23 cars were knocked down.
The cause is under investigation but Environment Canada says the train likely encountered winds of 100 to 120 kilometres per hour.
No injuries, leaks or spills were reported.