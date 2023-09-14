Thursday night football action sees high offensive output in Winnipeg

Thursday was yet another day of offences asserting their dominance on Winnipeg high school football fields.

Six games were on the docket, starting with the St. John's Tigers halting the St. Norbert Celtics with a 20-9 win.

Maples grabbed the 30 point win over Portage Collegiate 36-6.

The River East Kodiaks blanked the West Kildonan Wolverines 18-0, while Murdoch was held to a field goal against Steinbach 42-3.

The Kelvin Clippers were too much for the Kildonan East Reivers, grabbing the 34-13.

The last game of the evening is between Elmwood and Grant Park and is still in progress. CTV News will update the score when it is available.