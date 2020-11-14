WINNIPEG -- At least one ticket has been handed out at an anti-mask rally in Steinbach.

A conservation officer handed the Reeve of La Broquerie, who was a speaker at the rally, a ticket.

BREAKING: The Reeve of La Broquerie, one of the speakers at the Steinbach rally, was just handed a $1,296 ticket for violating public health orders. He says he put a “target on my back” by speaking out. @ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/Q0X9T2sfCP — Danton Unger (@dantonunger) November 14, 2020

Rally organizers believe this is the only ticket handed out so far.

Organizers estimate about 500 people are in attendance and reminded them to follow public health guidelines.

They also handed out masks exemption cards to people to fill out in case by-law officers try to ticket them.

Organizers say they are not ‘anti-maskers’ but rather for freedom. They tell people to protect themselves from by-law officers on site. They tell people to show respect. @ctvwinnipeg — Danton Unger (@dantonunger) November 14, 2020

RCMP is on-site and has been talking to some attendees.

An RCMP cruiser has blocked the entrance to the parking lot where the rally is being held.

RCMP have blocked the entrance. An officer on scene tells me it’s because he ‘doesn’t want anybody to get run over.’ @ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/xIPYFd7F44 — Danton Unger (@dantonunger) November 14, 2020

This is a developing story. More details to come.