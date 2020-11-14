Advertisement
Ticket handed out at Steinbach anti-mask rally
An anti-mask rally in Steinbach drew a large crowd Saturday afternoon. (Source: CTV News/Danton Unger)
WINNIPEG -- At least one ticket has been handed out at an anti-mask rally in Steinbach.
A conservation officer handed the Reeve of La Broquerie, who was a speaker at the rally, a ticket.
Rally organizers believe this is the only ticket handed out so far.
Organizers estimate about 500 people are in attendance and reminded them to follow public health guidelines.
They also handed out masks exemption cards to people to fill out in case by-law officers try to ticket them.
RCMP is on-site and has been talking to some attendees.
An RCMP cruiser has blocked the entrance to the parking lot where the rally is being held.
This is a developing story. More details to come.