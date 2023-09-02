TikTokers arrested after disturbance at CF Polo Park

Two Winnipeg youths have been arrested after a social media meet and greet gone wrong Friday evening.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they were called to a "large disturbance" at CF Polo Park around 7:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers came across a gathering of up to 100 people who were there attending an open social media invitation.

The invitation came from a Winnipeg TikToker with more than 50,000 followers who had invited people to meet at the shopping centre.

The WPS said the disturbance lasted roughly 30 minutes before the group broke up. Two youths were arrested are both facing charges of unlawful assembly and causing a disturbance.

Police said there were no injuries, assaults, or weapons reported. Both teens were released on an undertaking.

CTV News has reached out to CF Polo Park for comment.