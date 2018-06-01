Winnipeg's police chief is suggesting it could be time to stop ticketing drivers in school zones on holidays.

Danny Smyth says he’s received negative feedback with regards to ticketing on long weekend holidays and breaks.

“I hear what people are saying, you know, I’m open to not doing enforcement, you know, on weekends or holidays in school zones,” he said.

The speed limit in elementary school zones is 30km/h Monday to Friday on weekdays, minus evenings and not during the summer. Enforcement does occur during holiday Mondays and over the spring and Christmas breaks.

Smyth says the service has been lobbying the province for more flexibility with photo enforcement.

The chief says the service would also like the ability to move photo radar cameras to different intersections to better coincide with collision data.