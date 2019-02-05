A Winnipeg city councillor is not giving up on zipper merging for drivers.

The concept sees drivers in both lanes, when one is down to construction, take turns merging once they reach the construction zone.

A pilot project spearheaded by St. Boniface councillor Matt Allard in 2016 showed most Winnipeg drivers weren't buying in to the idea.

Allard says based on anecdotal evidence, he says it's time to try again.

He convinced the public works committee which he chairs, to ask city officials to report back in a year on another pilot project.