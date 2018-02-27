Dozens of people came together in Sagkeeng First Nation Tuesday for a community gathering and feast to honour Tina Fontaine and her family.

In attendance were family members, elders, community leaders, politicians and high school students who went to school with Fontaine before she moved to Winnipeg.

Sagkeeng Chief Derrick Henderson said the main purpose of the gathering is to let the family know they are not alone.

“The gathering is to support the family of Tina Fontaine and Thelma. All the family, that the community is behind her, they’d always been behind her, but this is a gesture, have a meal, have a little bit of a ceremony,” Henderson said.

On Thursday Raymond Cormier, 56, was found not guilty of second degree murder in connection with Fontaine’s death.

The 15-year-old’s body was found in the Red River at the Alexander Docks in August 2014 after she came to Winnipeg to reconnect with her birth mother. In the care of Child and Family Services, she was placed for a time at a hotel in the city before she died.

Fontaine’s great aunt Thelma Favel told CTV News Tuesday she isn’t giving up her fight for justice and wants to see changes on how children in the care of child and family services are treated in Manitoba.

Favel also said while in Winnipeg for the three and a half week Cormier trial she wanted to be close to Tina, and stayed at the same hotel Tina stayed at in the summer of 2014, knowing it was one of the last places Fontaine was alive.

On Friday, hundreds of people marched from the law courts to The Forks calling for justice in Winnipeg after the not guilty verdict.

In the days following the verdict rallies were also held in cities across the country including in Victoria, Halifax, Edmonton and on Parliament Hill.

Favel said again on Tuesday she wants people to be peaceful, and is thankful for all the love and support during this difficult time.

The crown has 30 days to appeal the verdict.

Chief Henderson said waiting to learn what will happen with the case has left a feeling of uncertainty in the community.

“A feeling of why do we have to wait 30 days. That’s the feeling,” he said.

“The community wants to know, what is the next step.”

Henderson said many people are still in shock over the verdict and parts of the trail.

“Focusing on Tina and not the individual wasn’t a good feeling,” he said.

He said the community gathering is about showing support for the family and especially Thelma.

“What she’s gone through. The pain. They’ll never feel her pain. We just want her to know we’re with her, to show that support whenever she needs it,” Henderson said.

The Chief also thanked the community, Canadians and people abroad who have been supporting them and the family.