WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba First Nations Police Service said charges are pending after finding a pile of guns along with other items believed to be stolen at a residence in Swan Lake First Nation.

On March 1 officers in Swan Lake were told there was allegedly a number of firearms and other stolen items at a residence and outside buildings in the yard.

Officers searched the area and seized at least nine firearms including long rifles, modified shotguns as well as ammunition. Officers also seized a machete, two quads, two dirt bikes, and a small amount of narcotics.

"MFNPS Officers continue to work diligently in removing illegal firearms and drugs form the community," MFNPS Insp. Dave Scott said in a news release. "It is the goal of the MFNPS to ensure that all the communities are kept safe."

MFNPS said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.