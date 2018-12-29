

Beth Macdonell, CTV Winnipeg





Over the years in River Heights, Greg Simmons' family has gone back and forth locking and unlocking the doors of their vehicle left outside overnight.

Simmons said after discovering a van window was smashed Friday morning, they'll stick to keeping it unlocked.

“I want to leave my doors unlocked because if there's nothing to steal, it’s easier than having to take your car to get fixed,” said Simmons from his back lane Saturday.

His family has two vehicles, which means only one can be kept in his single car garage.

Nearby, Florivl Sousa believes it’s better to keep his truck locked in the back lane to prevent anyone getting his registration papers or doing something even worse.

"Somebody can sneak in there … and then attack you or something. You never know,” Sousa said.

Alan Keith has been parking his vehicle outside in River Heights 30 years.

He said in the past he’s always locked his vehicle but that hasn’t stopped people from breaking in and smashing windows. He’s had to replace up to 10 windows.

Keith is considering leaving his doors unlocked to see if it makes a difference.

Even with insurance, he said he had to pay $500 to fix a driver’s side window that was smashed Dec. 16.

Keith said he had nothing in the vehicle to take, and after talking to neighbours who have experienced similar break-ins, he believes it’s best to make sure even small change is not left behind.

REMOVE ITEMS FROM INSIDE VEHICLE: WINNIPEG POLICE

Winnipeg police said it’s a personal decision whether or not to lock your vehicle.

Police recommend people park in a well-lit area, and for homeowners to install motion sensor lights and surveillance cameras.

Const. Rob Carver said the most important thing motorists can do is remove items from inside the cabin.

"Make sure your vehicle is just empty of anything,” he said.

“We hear about people getting prescription sunglasses that are useless to anyone else getting stolen."

Moving forward, Simmons plans to get rid of the clutter in his van and put up motion sensor lights.

He said not locking the vehicle will avoid the hassle of someone breaking in and save time.

“Having to do these things you're eats into your day and into your precious free time," he said.

If preventative measures don't work, Winnipeg police said some of best tools to catch the person responsible is to report the crime and provide security footage.

CAA MANITOBA TIPS

CAA Manitoba has tips for motorists away over the holidays.

“The street is the worst place for your car when you’re on vacation away from home. Your vehicle can get towed, hit, vandalized, or stolen. Park in a locked garage, driveway or leave the car with friends or family,” said Erika Miller in an email to CTV Winnipeg.

“If you choose to park in your driveway, clear the snow off your vehicle and your walkways. If you’re away for an extended time, have a friend or neighbour clean your snow for you to make it appear like someone is home,” she added.