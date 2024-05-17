To plant or not to plant? Gardening tips for May long weekend
May long weekend is finally here, and with the extra time off you may be getting the itch to head out to your garden and plant. However, the old debate whether you should plant now, or wait, is still ever-present.
According to historical from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) the average mean temperature on the Monday of the long weekend over the past 10 years (in Winnipeg) has been around 13.5 Celsius – usually making it a suitable time for some garden planting.
Only four out of the last 10 holiday Mondays have experienced precipitation - with 2021 being the most recent year with 2.8 millimetres.
However, with the city dealing with lots of rain lately, and even contending with an unusually strong hail storm this past Thursday, the recent weather may make you pause.
Carla Hrycyna, the president and co-owner of St. Mary’s Nursery and Garden Centre, says this spring’s rain has been beneficial.
“May long weekend is traditionally the time that we want to be out in our garden and I think this season it may be the time that we can actually get growing. The ground is thawed out beautifully, and the rain has helped to go with that, so if we can get into our gardens and start moving some things around like getting some planting, I think it grow time. Just be cautious, we always watch about the weather. But I think this season, I think it’s good to grow," said Hrycyna.
Another school of thought for gardeners is to hold off planting until after the full moon.
Plants at St. Mary's Nursey and Garden Centre on May 17, 2024 (CTV News/Jamie Dowsett)
“Well, traditionally too, I know even my baba used to say yes, never (plant) until the first full moon, but those who are a little bit more adventurous in gardening will probably get some of their crops in earlier,” said Hrycyna. “If the weather does give us those cooler days, they are prepared to do a little bit of covering up on things - so two trains of thought.”
Environment Canada is predicting temperatures ranging from 14 C to 18 C this weekend. Hrycyna said there are a variety of plants that can handle the range in temperature.
“Traditionally there are crops that can go in the ground, snapdragon, some marigolds, and geraniums. There are certain crops that can take those cooler temperatures. If you’re not as adventurous as getting in your impatiens - maybe hold off those that are maybe a little more temperamental with cooler temperatures,” said Hrycyna.
If you’re ready to take the plunge and get growing, Hrycyna said you’ve got options.
“If you’re really wanting to do some planting, trees, shrubs….Or some of your garden plants like potatoes, cool crops, cabbages, kales, those can all go in the garden a little bit sooner. They like the nighttime cooler temperatures.”
Flowers at St. Mary's Nursey and Garden Centre on May 17, 2024 (CTV News/Jamie Dowsett)
If the weather does take a turn for the worse though – Hrycyna says don’t panic.
“If we have strong winds or rains, the plants themselves will bounce back up," she said. "If you have exceptionally large hail and your stems are broken, there are different categories you can do with it. Of course, if you have one plant and have very large hail and it breaks its stem on there – there is a potential for a lot of plants to have regrowth. And if you had something that occurred on a plant, and it had a little bit of outer breakages, just remember what we go through in the gardening world where we pinch back a lot of our items, our annuals, our trees, our shrubs. We give them a little pinching back and that encourages further branching below and I always say – more branches, more flowers."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman with liver failure rejected for a transplant after medical review highlights alcohol use
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
Banking mogul suing government after intelligence leaks leave him shut out of Canadian economy
Chinese Canadian banking mogul Shenglin Xian has launched a $300 million lawsuit against the federal government. It’s a means to find the source of intelligence leaks which Xian says has cost him his livelihood.
Jesus is their savior, Trump is their candidate. Ex-president's backers say he shares faith, values
As Donald Trump increasingly infuses his campaign with Christian trappings while coasting to a third Republican presidential nomination, his support is as strong as ever among evangelicals and other conservative Christians.
Box tree moths have infested Ontario and experts say more are coming. Here's what to do to protect your garden
An invasive moth species is on the rise in Canada and, if you've planted a certain shrub, it could stand to ruin your garden.
B.C. man 'attacked suddenly' by adult grizzly near Alberta boundary: RCMP
A B.C. man is recovering from multiple injuries after he was "attacked suddenly" by an adult grizzly bear near Elkford Thursday afternoon.
Truck engulfed in flames with owner on scene in Scarborough
A truck was engulfed in flames in the early hours in Scarborough on Saturday.
$500K-worth of elvers seized at Toronto airport
Fishery and border service officers seized more than 100 kilograms of unauthorized elvers at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday.
To plant or not to plant? Gardening tips for May long weekend
May long weekend is finally here, and with the extra time off you may be getting the itch to head out to your garden and plant. However, the old debate whether you should plant now, or wait, is still ever-present.
Hundreds walk backwards in downtown Montreal to symbolize the decline of LGBTQ2S+ rights
On Friday, hundreds gathered and walked backwards in the heart of Montreal to honour the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation recommending tentative deal with province to its members
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and province announced that a tentative agreement had been reached on Friday afternoon, with the STF recommending and endorsing the potential deal to teachers.
-
'Unequivocally false': Sask. premier says of legislative Speakers' claims of harassment, intimidation
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says claims of intimidation and harassment by legislative Speaker Randy Weekes are 'unequivocally false.'
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Windy start to long weekend expected, sun and showers possible
A look at what to expect weather wise in Regina this May long weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. doctor says physicians aren’t being paid correctly under province’s new billing system
A Saskatoon family doctor says the province’s new billing system is a disaster.
-
'The car was half inside my children's room': Car crashes into Saskatoon apartment building
Firefighters responded to a scene on the 300 Block of Herold Road Friday morning after a car collided with an apartment building.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation recommending tentative deal with province to its members
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) and province announced that a tentative agreement had been reached on Friday afternoon, with the STF recommending and endorsing the potential deal to teachers.
Edmonton
-
Police searching for black Ford Fusion after road rage incident in Edmonton
Police are looking for three people after a road rage incident in south Edmonton on Friday morning.
-
Ukraine's divisive mobilization law comes into force as a new Russian push strains front-line troops
A divisive mobilization law in Ukraine came into force on Saturday, as Kyiv struggles to boost troop numbers after Russia launched a new offensive that some fear could close in on Ukraine’s second-largest city.
-
Jesus is their savior, Trump is their candidate. Ex-president's backers say he shares faith, values
As Donald Trump increasingly infuses his campaign with Christian trappings while coasting to a third Republican presidential nomination, his support is as strong as ever among evangelicals and other conservative Christians.
Calgary
-
1 dead in early Saturday hit-and-run on Memorial Drive
One person is dead after a hit-and-run collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle that took place early Saturday morning on Memorial Drive.
-
Alberta Medical Association sounds alarm over lack of available oncologists
The Alberta Medical Association is expressing deep concerns to the provincial government over a lack of oncologists needed to provide cancer care to keep up with population growth.
-
Ukraine's divisive mobilization law comes into force as a new Russian push strains front-line troops
A divisive mobilization law in Ukraine came into force on Saturday, as Kyiv struggles to boost troop numbers after Russia launched a new offensive that some fear could close in on Ukraine’s second-largest city.
Toronto
-
Man fatally shot and found on Brampton driveway
A man was fatally shot and found on a residential driveway in Brampton Saturday morning.
-
Box tree moths have infested Ontario and experts say more are coming. Here's what to do to protect your garden
An invasive moth species is on the rise in Canada and, if you've planted a certain shrub, it could stand to ruin your garden.
-
Truck engulfed in flames with owner on scene in Scarborough
A truck was engulfed in flames in the early hours in Scarborough on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING The eight most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this spring
Ottawa's ultra luxury housing market is blooming like the tulips this spring, with a significant increase in the number of homes sold worth more than $2 million.
-
How comfortable are you with cameras in police vehicles? Ottawa police want your input
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is entertaining the idea of installing cameras in its cars and is asking people for feedback.
-
St.Laurent Station remains closed Saturday, here's the alternative
Though the rail service Saturday will launch as planned, St-Laurent Station remains closed after finding evidence of corrosion and concrete delamination during a regular inspection on the ceiling tiles on Friday, OC Transpo says.
Montreal
-
Online obituary business from Quebec City catching flak for posting unauthorized death notices
Some within the funeral home and mortuary services industries in Quebec say they are frustrated with an online obituary site that publishes death notices from public information posted on the internet. They claim the site is doing so without consent from the families.
-
Man stabbed and killed in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood
Police are investigating the 12th homicide on the Island of Montreal after a man was stabbed and killed on Saturday morning.
-
His SUV was stolen on Montreal's South Shore. Then he got a $156 parking ticket
A couple is frustrated after their SUV was stolen from Montreal's South Shore in March and they received a parking ticket for the same vehicle last week.
Atlantic
-
Campers issued ticket after Halifax firefighters forced to extinguish fire in Stillwater Lake, N.S.
Two campers have been issued a ticket after Halifax firefighters had to extinguish a fire in Stillwater Lake, N.S., Friday.
-
'You can really start to feel the excitement': Unofficial start to summer kicks off in the Maritimes
Maritimers and tourists are gearing up for the unofficial start to summer as the May Long Weekend gets underway.
-
Celebration of life for Arthur Irving held in Saint John
Friends and family of Arthur Irving gathered in his Saint John home Saturday to celebrate his life after the businesses titan passed away Monday at the age of 93.
Vancouver
-
'Horrible, disastrous consequences': Residents call on government to fix dangerous Metro Vancouver intersection
Two similar crashes involving dump trucks happened in the same New Westminster Intersection in less than a week.
-
'It's pure joy!': B.C. pilot takes 96-year-old grandma on meaning flight
“Good to see you,” Ryan Godard says before giving his 96-year-old grandma a big hug and walking her towards the small airplane. “Let’s get you prepped.”
-
B.C. study tracks breaths of killer whales using stunning drone video
The use of drones has helped researchers track the breathing patterns of killer whales off B.C.'s coast, and the videos offer a stunning glimpse of the majestic creatures diving and surfacing.
Vancouver Island
-
Police remain tight-lipped one year after crash killed municipal worker near Victoria
One year after an allegedly reckless driver careened into a municipal park east of Victoria, killing a 52-year-old husband and father of two young children, there are few answers about what led to the crash and no criminal charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
-
'It's pure joy!': B.C. pilot takes 96-year-old grandma on meaning flight
“Good to see you,” Ryan Godard says before giving his 96-year-old grandma a big hug and walking her towards the small airplane. “Let’s get you prepped.”
-
'Unconscionable': B.C. mayor warns against sharing videos of properties destroyed by fire
The mayor of a northeast British Columbia community threatened by wildfires is warning people who stayed behind in the evacuation zone to stay on their properties and not share images of fire destruction on social media.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
N.L.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman with liver failure rejected for a transplant after medical review highlights alcohol use
For nearly three months, Amanda Huska has been in an Ontario hospital, part of it on life support, because of severe liver failure. Her history of alcohol use is getting in the way of her only potential treatment: a liver transplant.
-
Northern Ont. man jailed 10 days for fishing violations
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been jailed for 10 days for failing to comply with a court order banning him from fishing.
-
Box tree moths have infested Ontario and experts say more are coming. Here's what to do to protect your garden
An invasive moth species is on the rise in Canada and, if you've planted a certain shrub, it could stand to ruin your garden.
Barrie
-
Two people found dead in Bradford home
South Simcoe Police are investigating two people who were found dead in a Bradford home Friday evening.
-
City of Barrie highlights bylaws, asking residents to 'be a good neighbour'
The City of Barrie is reminding residents about the importance of adhering to municipal bylaws and the potential repercussions of non-compliance, asking everyone to "be a good neighbour."
-
OPP investigating alleged assault in Midland
OPP continues to investigate an alleged assault that occurred in Midland two weeks ago, which resulted in one male suffering significant injuries.
Kitchener
-
Impaired driver sentenced to 7 years after double-fatal Cambridge crash
A man who killed two people in a drunk driving crash was sentenced Friday to seven years behind bars.
-
Remembering the ‘perfect storm’ that was 1974 Cambridge flood
The Grand River burst its banks on May 17, 1974 and water spilled onto several city streets - a day Cambridge, and residents, will never forget.
-
New tech tool used in search for missing Kitchener man
Waterloo regional police used a new tech tool as part of their search for a missing elderly man this week.
London
-
CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Serious injuries sustained in crash near Listowel
Perth County OPP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the Municipality of North Perth late Friday afternoon.
-
Fergie Jenkins returns home as Chatham makes IBL franchise debut
The long-awaited debut of the Chatham Barnstormers Intercounty Baseball League franchise is finally here.