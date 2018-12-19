As of Wednesday, City of Winnipeg toboggan runs are open at Bunn’s Creek Park and Fraser’s Grove Park, with runs at Kildonan Park, St. Vital Park and Cresent Drive set to open in time for the holidays.

A full list of city hills and runs is available online.

A toboggan hill is also open at the Arctic Glacier Winter Park at The Forks.

Skating

A number of picturesque ponds are now open for ice skating. The city said ponds at Harbourview Recreation Complex and St. Vital Park Duck Pond are now open with changing facilities from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. A list of other pleasure rinks operated by the city is online.

The Riley Family Duck Pond at Assiniboine Park is also open.

At The Forks, one kilometre of outdoor skating trails is now open, as is the skating rink under the canopy, where special programming is held weekends. (Link).

Downhill skiing/snowboarding

As of Wednesday, downhill skiers can hit the slopes at Asessippi Ski Area & Resort, west of Inglis, Man.

Just outside Winnipeg, Springhill Winter Park is also open for the season, but was closed Wednesday due to weather conditions. You can check conditions before heading out on Springhill’s website.

Stony Mountain Ski Area is open Saturdays and Sundays, with night skiing available on select weeknights.

Holiday Mountain in La Riviere, Man., is scheduled to open Friday, and Falcon Trails Resort in the Falcon Lake area is set to open Saturday.

Cross-country skiing

The Cross Country Ski Association of Manitoba offers an updated, comprehensive guide to trails in the province to registered users of its website.

Many groomed trails are now open, including the association-run Windsor Park Nordic Centre in Winnipeg.