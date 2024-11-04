Toddler at centre of Manitoba homicide investigation taken away from caregiver at nine months old

Natalie Anderson remembers the last time she saw nine-month old Xavia Butler in person.

“I got her dressed and ready, put her in a car seat, then I didn't see her again after that.” she said. “It broke me.”

Anderson provided CTV News with a parental rights agreement between herself and Xavia’s mother, her cousin, giving her primary care as of June 26, 2021. The document was executed at the Pinaymootang Health Centre and witnessed by a registered nurse. Anderson said she is Xavia’s mom, just not biologically.

She said Xavia was taken out of her care in March 2022, after Xavia’s mom changed her mind.

“I raised her. She was my baby,” Anderson said, “She was always happy and taken care of with me.”

Butler’s remains were found in a Gypsumville-area barn this June, and RCMP is investigating her death as a homicide.

RCMP released the toddler’s name last week asking for photos or information that could verify her whereabouts after March 2022.

RCMP have said there was no CFS involvement in her case at the time of her death and the province would not comment on the matter due to the police investigation. CTV News reached a member of the Butler family and was told they have no comment on the case.

No charges have been laid in Butler’s death.

Anderson said she would do video chats with Xavia after she left her care to live with her mother.

“It was daily,” she said, “Then it went once a week, every two weeks, once a month, not hearing, hearing from her, seeing her.”

The video chats ended when Xavia was 11 months old.

RCMP are asking anyone with information or photos to share, to call the RCMP's major crime services tip line at 431-489-8112.

-With files from The Canadian Press and CTV's Alexandra Holyk