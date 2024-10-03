'Too good to be true': Guy Maddin on whirlwind release of apocalyptic comedy starring Cate Blanchett
From the beaches of Cannes to the bustling streets of New York City, a new film by a trio of Manitoba directors has toured the international film festival circuit to much pomp and circumstance.
Now, the black comedy "Rumours" directed by Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, and Evan Johnson, is set to premiere on the collaborators' home soil.
"It just feels too good to be true," Maddin said of the film's whirlwind success in an interview Tuesday with CTV Morning Live Winnipeg.
Starring Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Alicia Vikander and Ontario's own Roy Dupuis, "Rumours" follows seven world leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies at the annual G7 summit. Disaster ensues when they get lost in the woods while trying to draft a statement on a global crisis, facing increasing peril in the process.
The film held its first screening in Winnipeg Wednesday ahead of a wider release later this month.
While this marks Maddin's first collaboration with Blanchett, she shared her adoration for the director in a viral moment back in 2022. The actress visited the Criterion Collection, a video distribution company that restores classic and contemporary films. In a popular online series, directors and actors are filmed shopping the company's releases stacked from floor to ceiling in the Criterion Closet, pulling out their favourites to take home.
While perusing stacks of DVDs alongside director Todd Field, Blanchett pulled a copy of Maddin's "My Winnipeg", singing its praises.
Maddin was stunned by the mention.
"I went, 'You love guy Maddin?' I didn't know she'd heard of Guy Madidn," the director recalled.
Denis Menochet, from left, Rolando Ravello, Cate Blanchett, director Evan Johnson, director Guy Maddin, and director Galen Johnson pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Rumours' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP)
Blanchett and Maddin eventually linked up through Ari Aster, the filmmaking phenom behind "Midsommar" and "Hereditary," who serves as a producer on "Rumours.”
Once Blanchett came on board, doors began to open.
"There was so much casting momentum. We just got everyone, number one on all of our wish lists, and we got our dream cast," Maddin said.
The film marks the latest in a series of collaborations between Maddin and the Pinawa-born Johnson brothers.
The partnership began in the lecture halls of the University of Manitoba. Evan was the best student in a night class Maddin taught, often staying after class to bend his prof's ear.
Directors Guy Maddin, from left, Galen Johnson, and Evan Johnson pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Rumours' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (Photo by Daniel Cole/Invision/AP)
From there, he graduated to Maddin's assistant, picking up dry cleaning and assembling appliances.
Now, he and his brother Galen share co-directing credits with Maddin on half a dozen projects and counting.
"They're really smart guys with great taste. Our Venn diagrams are really interesting – lots of overlap but lots of complimentary stuff going on," he said.
"We surprise each other and make each other laugh often, which is pretty important."
"Rumours" is slated for release in Canada on Oct. 18.
- With files from CTV's Rachel Lagacé
