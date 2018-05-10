

CTV Winnipeg





It’s too early to say if trains are the reason for the surge in wildfires, according to CN Rail.

On Wednesday, Winnipeg fire officials met with a CN Rail spokesperson after five fires broke out near a set of train tracks on Sunday.

Fire officials agreed, saying so far there isn't proof to indicate one specific cause.

“Basically everything is combustible in those areas and the public needs to be aware of that,” said Tom Wallace, deputy chief of support services of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Wallace said the locations most at risk are on the outskirts of the city and areas with grass and shrubs near the property line.

CN Rail said they are investigating and if the train is causing fires, they will pay for the damages.

Meanwhile Alex Forrest, the president of the firefighters union, said the cooler temperatures are helping with the wildfires.