WINNIPEG -- The Viterra Championship has been whittled down to the final two as a spot to represent Manitoba at the Brier is on the line.

Defending champion and number one seed Mike McEwen will face off against number two seed Jason Gunnlaugson at Eric Coy Arena in Charleswood.

McEwen beat Sean Grassie Sunday morning to book his spot in the finals Sunday afternoon.

McEwen and Gunnlaugson have already clashed in this tournament, with Gunnlaugson ruining McEwen's perfect record by beating him Saturday night and securing a spot in the finals.

The winner of this match will be Team Manitoba at the Brier, which starts near the end of February.