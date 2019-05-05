

CTV Winnipeg





It’s early into the tornado season and Manitoba has already had a twister sighting.

Environment Canada says a tornado was spotted around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, about six kilometres southeast of Letellier, Man.

It says the weather event is considered a landspout tornado and has been given a preliminary rating of EF0.

A dust cloud was seen at the base of the funnel but Environment Canada says there are no reports of damage.

It says landspout tornadoes don’t usually cause significant damage but can be strong enough to topple strees and damage roofs.